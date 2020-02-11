Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.31 ($36.41).

VIV stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €25.51 ($29.66). The company had a trading volume of 2,226,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.14. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

