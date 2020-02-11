Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.14

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 100125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

VSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

In related news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 193,312 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $1,753,339.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,125.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $637,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,280,570 shares of company stock worth $10,257,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vivint Solar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

