Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Vivo Energy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 161.20 ($2.12).

Shares of Vivo Energy stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 112.20 ($1.48). 284,903 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.65. Vivo Energy has a one year low of GBX 104.20 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 143.40 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

