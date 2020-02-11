VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an inline rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VOLVO AB/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get VOLVO AB/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.53.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.