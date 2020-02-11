Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,258. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Earnings History for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit