Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,258. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.