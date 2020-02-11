Voyageur Minerals (CVE:VM) Shares Up 5.3%

Voyageur Minerals Ltd (CVE:VM)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 76,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 82,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.39 price objective on shares of Voyageur Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Voyageur Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 million and a PE ratio of -7.14.

Voyageur Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral exploration properties. It owns 100% interests in three barium sulfate deposits located in British Columbia, Canada. The company also has interests in two lithium brine projects in Utah. Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.