W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises about 2.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

