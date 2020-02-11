Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,995 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $105,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $2,159,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

