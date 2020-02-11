Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.