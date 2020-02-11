Wallington Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3,773.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Baxter International by 50.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,833. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

