Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 70 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

