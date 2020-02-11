Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wallington Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 28,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 50,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $241.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $240.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.91 and a 200 day moving average of $224.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

