Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $91,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.21. 8,360,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,556,638. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

