Wanchain Reaches One Day Volume of $4.62 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.53 million and $4.62 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002978 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009809 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

