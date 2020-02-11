Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 1.6% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $22,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC set a $99.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,520. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.