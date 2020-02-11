Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,281.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.58. 1,009,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,342. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $252.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.17.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

