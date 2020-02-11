Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,251 Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2,487.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Anthem by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Anthem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.91. 1,777,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.