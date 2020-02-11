Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 23,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,667. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

