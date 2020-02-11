Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,933 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 448.1% during the third quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC now owns 284,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after buying an additional 232,861 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 150,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,010,000.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. 443,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,559. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

