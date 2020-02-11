Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,646,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 287.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 236,370 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,129,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,242,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,928,000.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

