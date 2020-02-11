Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $436,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 26.1% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,978,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $590.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

