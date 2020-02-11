Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. 9,634,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.