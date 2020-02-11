Weekend Unlimited (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Shares Up 4%

Weekend Unlimited Inc (OTCMKTS:WKULF) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 1,333 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 237,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

About Weekend Unlimited (OTCMKTS:WKULF)

Weekend Unlimited Inc operates in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. It offers branded cannabis consumer products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

