West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 52-Week High at $161.59

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.59 and last traded at $160.98, with a volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average is $146.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

