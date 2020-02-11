Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.04. 379,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,061. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

