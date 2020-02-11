Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

WFCF traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $2.19. 14,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Where Food Comes From has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 million, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

