White Metal Resources (CVE:WHM) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of White Metal Resources Corp (CVE:WHM) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 59,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

White Metal Resources Company Profile (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Shebandowan gold property with 12 staked claims covering 2,185 ha located in the Shebandowan greenstone belt, Northwestern Ontario.

