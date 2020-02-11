WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.65, approximately 1,472 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit