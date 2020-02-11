WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.65, approximately 1,472 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

