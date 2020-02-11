WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.05, approximately 6,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 3,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.