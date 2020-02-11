Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,500 at Citigroup

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wizz Air to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,355 ($57.29).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,312 ($56.72) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,097.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,807.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,375 ($57.55).

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total transaction of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79). Also, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,175 ($54.92), for a total transaction of £626,250 ($823,796.37).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.