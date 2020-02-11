World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wolfe Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WWE. TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,261,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.