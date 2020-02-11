Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Position Trimmed by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.98. 127,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.