XRP One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.52 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. XRP has a total market cap of $12.39 billion and $2.52 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRP has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Cryptomate.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,088,504 coins and its circulating supply is 43,708,646,822 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, LakeBTC, Poloniex, Kraken, Korbit, Gate.io, Bithumb, Coindeal, Stellarport, Altcoin Trader, BitFlip, BTC Markets, ZB.COM, BitMarket, Coinbe, CoinBene, BTC Trade UA, Coinone, Binance, Cryptohub, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), WazirX, Bitinka, BCEX, Exrates, FCoin, CoinEgg, Ripple China, BtcTurk, CEX.IO, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitlish, Koinex, Huobi, Vebitcoin, B2BX, OpenLedger DEX, Bits Blockchain, Indodax, C2CX, Koineks, Coinsuper, Bitbank, Exmo, DigiFinex, Covesting, Zebpay, BitBay, Cryptomate, MBAex, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, Kuna, Instant Bitex, DragonEX, GOPAX, OTCBTC, RippleFox, Braziliex, Upbit, Gatehub, OKEx, Liquid, Ovis, Coinsquare, Sistemkoin, Bitso, Bitsane, Bitstamp, Coinrail, ABCC, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Coinhub and Independent Reserve. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.