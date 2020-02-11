Yamaha Motor (YAMHF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Yamaha Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

YAMHF opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YAMHF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.