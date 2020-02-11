Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) Trading Up 10%

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL)’s share price was up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), approximately 78,363 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.24.

Yandal Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Ironstone Well project comprising four tenements covering approximately 253 square kilometers located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.

