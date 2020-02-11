Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an average rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.22.

Shares of YUM opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,604,000 after acquiring an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,247,000 after acquiring an additional 154,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after acquiring an additional 525,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

