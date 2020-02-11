Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report sales of $72.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $72.84 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $59.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $334.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.17 billion to $338.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $391.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.76 billion to $407.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $2,133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,899.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,814.48. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

