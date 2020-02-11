Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.90. Concho Resources posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concho Resources.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXO. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.17. 940,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,197. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.46.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

