Zacks: Analysts Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.07. Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($3.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crispr Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.95.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $465,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

