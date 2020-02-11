Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to report $1.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 million to $6.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.79 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $38.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

INO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,913. The firm has a market cap of $323.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

