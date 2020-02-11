Zacks: Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

SITE traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $101.98. 232,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,529. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83.

In related news, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $135,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,424 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,140. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

