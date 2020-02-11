Zacks: Analysts Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce $165.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.28 million. StarTek posted sales of $158.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $652.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.06 million to $652.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $675.92 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $680.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow StarTek.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
NYSE SRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.71. 16,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,543. The company has a market cap of $297.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.25. StarTek has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About StarTek
StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.