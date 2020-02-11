Zacks: Analysts Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce $165.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.28 million. StarTek posted sales of $158.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $652.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.06 million to $652.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $675.92 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $680.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StarTek by 200.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 782,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in StarTek by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in StarTek during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 127.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in StarTek by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.71. 16,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,543. The company has a market cap of $297.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.25. StarTek has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.