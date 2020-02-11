Zacks: Analysts Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to post sales of $253.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.79 million and the highest is $263.50 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $255.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STL. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,895 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,548,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 389,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 334,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 217,737 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

