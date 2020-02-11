Zacks: Analysts Set $5.25 Target Price for Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB)

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Limbach’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $5.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limbach an industry rank of 233 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of LMB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 22,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Limbach has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $30.30 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.13). Limbach had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Limbach news, CEO Charles A. Bacon III bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,293.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally bought 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,629.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Limbach by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Limbach by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

