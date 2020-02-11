Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.