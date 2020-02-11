Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.36). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 403,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 69,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,618 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

