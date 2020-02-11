Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million.

RBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of RBNC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,132. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, Director Homayoun Aminmadani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $149,080. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

