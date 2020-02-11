Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

