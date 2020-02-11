Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post $2.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.19. Cummins posted earnings per share of $4.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

CMI traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,829. Cummins has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

