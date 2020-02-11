Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post $0.46 EPS

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,809,000 after acquiring an additional 79,068 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,725,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,674,000 after acquiring an additional 113,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 41,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,752. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.